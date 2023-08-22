Amidst the busy lives of Delhi lies a peaceful abode of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai in 2018, reside in London with their son, Vayu, but also have a dreamy residence in Delhi, India. Their bungalow is a reflection of a mix of their tastes, minimalistic, lavish and sometimes extravagant. Scroll down for a virtual tour of their home and learn its whopping cost.

Sonam was born to her famous parents, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor. She made her acting debut with the 2007 film Saawariya, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. On her personal front, the actress dated her husband Anand Ahuja for years before tying the knot. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As they recently brought their son to their Delhi home, the couple had a beautiful pooja ceremony. On occasion, they hired a team to decorate their heavenly abode with flowers, Origami cranes and sweets. As per the pictures, the couple’s house has a beautiful entrance with plants on both sides and a huge wooden door.

The dining space in Sonam Kapoor’s bungalow is itself a piece of art, and she never fails to impress everyone with the arrangements. The living space is an extravaganza, with a huge wooden table in the middle and a glass chandelier hanging from a semi-glass ceiling. The cosy couches are in beige, with minimalistic details and screaming luxury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Let’s move on to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s white bedroom. The walls, curtains and bed all are perfectly made for the couple to enjoy their peaceful time. As the couple are avid readers, they have a separate library with basic but perfect shelves. Anand’s study also has a standing table and a huge window on the side. The bungalow also has a lush green garden, a perfect space for the couple to perform yoga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

As per a 2020 report by ABP Live, the couple’s house costs Rs 173 crores.

Let us know your views on the same in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Slips Into A Symmetric Checked Bralette, Pairs It With A Body-Hugging Skirt While Flaunting Her S*xy Curves, This Is Indeed A Lewk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News