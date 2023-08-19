Pooja Bedi is an actress who is unapologetic, bold, and beautiful. She entered Bollywood and created a Marilyn Monroe moment with her song Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and shot to fame as the bold & s*xy diva from that very moment. Over the years, the actress has been a reputed model and makes heads turn with her s*xiest and boldest fashion choices.

The actress, during the 90s, shot for a condom ad which was way bold at that time. It aired on Doordarshan and then was banned later due to its sultry nature. However, Pooja rocked the ad like a s*x goddess, and we cannot deny that she could make anyone go weak in their knees with that wet look.

This ad was shot by legendary adman Alyque Padamsee in Goa and saw Pooja Bedi and Marc Robinson showering together. While the actress shared some shots from the ad a few years ago where she looked all wet and dreamy, exposing her bare body in an open robe and shirt as Marc cozied up with her.

The ad was shot for a condom brand Kamasutra. While Pooja’s wet hair does much of the talking in these monochrome pictures, her look was completed with a mute lip shade and what seems like big dangle earrings.

The picture could start a s*x revolution, and the actress should be charged for looking so tempting and hot in this look. You can check out the pictures she shared on her Instagram account.

Despite having a dull career in films Pooja Bedi, continued to be a trendsetter, and her fashion sense remained as popular as ever. She has been featured in several fashion magazines. Her daughter Alaya F has also made it into films and is a fashionista like her mom.

