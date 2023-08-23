Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana.

AS PER THE SOURCE INFO, “Ramayana” is one of the upcoming biggest films that is about to come out from Indian Cinema. While there is much chatter going around the film, the audiences are eager to know who will headline the cast of the magnum opus. To clear the certain speculations going around the film regarding the casting, we have learned that no name has been finalized as of now and the team is still working on the casting process.

As per the source’ “Nitesh Tiwari, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are working slowly and super steady towards the big project Ramayana. The makers are in no hurry and taking enough time before every step they finalize. There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor which is true. But any actress has never been approached for any role in Ramayana, in fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita’s role to anyone, nobody has been approached yet for the role of Sita. They are just working on Ravana and for that, Yash has undergone multiple look tests recently. The finalization of Yash is yet to be decided. The casting of Sita and Hanuman will take some time, a few months for sure. The makers do not want any stone unturned. They want to make a solid project and they are okay spending a few years for the same.”

Continuing the same, the source added, “Nitesh Tiwari took 2 years for Dangal as well. He is a dedicated director and takes his own time to finish the good product.” Dangal was announced in Jan 2014 and released in Dec 2016″

“Ramayana” is undoubtedly the biggest project ever to come out from the Indian Cinema. Director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to treat the audiences with a visual spectacle coupled with the right casting but wait for that.

