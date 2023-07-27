‘Bawaal’ movie is out on Amazon Prime Video and has garnered good reviews for Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. But this Nitesh Tiwari directorial did not come with simpler times ahead. Instead, it has already become controversy bound because of the dialogues. In one scene, Kapoor’s character Nisha says, “We’re all a little like Hitler, aren’t we?” However, this is not what caused the fire. She again says, “Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz.” implying the hardships. However, this direct hit did not settle well with some important people.

Now, the infamous dialogue has caught the attention of Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Associate Dean and Simon Wiesenthal Center. This Jewish human rights organization ensures the safety of Jews worldwide and also calls out anti-Semitic comments. Cooper is also the Director of Global Social Action. He has now slammed the movie and Nitesh Tiwari as well.

As reported by Indian Express, Cooper said, “Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the quintessential example of Man’s capacity for Evil. By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,’ Nitesh Tiwari trivializes and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime. If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.”

This particular dialogue from Janhvi Kapoor’s character has caused quite the kerfuffle as Nitesh Tiwari previously responded to the reaction himself. As reported by KoiMoi earlier, Tiwari said, “You can question the creative process, you can question the creatives, but please do not question the intent. The moment you start questioning the intent, it becomes hurtful.’

‘Bawaal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Janvhi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan can be stream on Amazon Prime Video. What do you think about this controversy? Let us know and stay tuned for more a KoiMoi!

