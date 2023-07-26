Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently enjoying the positive reception that they received for their recent outing ‘Bawaal’, which landed on OTT. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial has revealed Kapoor’s true skills, and fans cannot get enough of it. Playing the lead, Nisha Dixit, Kapoor does a fine job of capturing the essence of a troubled married couple alongside Varun Dhawan.

Kapoor, who is loved by the media since day one, recently opened up about PR and how she views the same. The 26-year-old actress got candid and accepted that she majorly lacks in PR and was told by someone that there is no bad film, just bad marketing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jahnvi Kapoor tells Pinkvilla, “I’ve been told there’s a major lack of PR on my part. But, you know, I have noticed in these past five years, so many people after a film releases the conversations always along the lines of ‘there’s no such thing as a bad film, it’s only bad marketing.’ ‘Arre aise promote karna chahiye tha’ (You must have promoted your film this way).” She was then interrupted by Varun Dhawan, “Who told you this?” After a lot of nudging, Kapoor didn’t reveal the name and simply said, “I can’t.” Then the actress truly opens up and says, “I think that there’s an intrinsic fear when you are in an industry or in an environment where everyone kind of has, you know those speaker phones and sab chilla rahe hain yeh karo woh karo (everybody is shouting to do this and do that), and you are scared that if I’m the only quite one, would anyone even notice. “

Janhvi Kapoor continues, “But I think it takes a lot of courage to stick to your guns and be like nahin kaam kaafi hai (my work is enough). I think that takes a lot and it’s very daunting. And most times we can’t follow through with it and I know that I have wavered.” Jahnvi Kapoor concludes her thoughts on PR and says, “I think it’s interesting to observe how the conversation is always marketing and PR driven and not so much that think about your films choices or may be this or may be that as oppose to ‘Aree thoda zyada naach leti toh shayad achha kar leti.'”

‘Bawaal‘ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more at KoiMoi!

Must Read: When Kabir Bedi Recalled His Open Marriage With Protima Gupta Caused Him Anxiety, Lack Of Intimacy & Loneliness, “Parveen Babi Filled That Void,” He Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News