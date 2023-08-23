Salman Khan and AR Rahman are two celebrated and respectable personalities in Indian cinema. One is known for his acting skills, while the other is known for his magical musical skills. However, once the two of them got into a feud and sparked controversy when Salman Khan called ARR average at an event. The video is once again resurfacing on social media platforms.

Apparently, the event had taken place back in 2014, when Rahman and Khan were sharing the stage with Kabir Khan and Political figure-lawyer Kapil Sibal. Scroll ahead to check out the video clip and read more about it.

At the event, Salman Khan could be heard labelling AR Rahman as an average musician and said, “Rahman aap sabko pata hai bade hi average hai”, and broke into laughter. He further added, “Humare liye kab kaam karoge” in a joking way but it seemed it had made the talented musician quite uncomfortable and embarrassed.

Later in that event, when AR Rahman was asked by a journalist what would be his answer to Salman Khan’s query about when he would work with him, the maestro of music gave a savage response and said, “Then he has to do movies which I like”. BAM! That’s a mic-drop comeback.

Check out the video clip here, as its been shared on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip:

Now, as the video resurfaces once again, it left the netizens divided in their opinion. While a few people came in support of Bhaijaan, others supported AR Rahman. One wrote, “AR Rehman don’t like Salman Khan – body language tells us all. Salman tried to shake ARR hands after calling him average but ARR kept hands in his pocket so Salman forcibly took ARR hands out from his pocket 😅 ARR didn’t like Salman calling him “average” 🥲 when he literally won Oscar award.”

Another one commented, “Everyone would happily agree. Sallu is an idiot.”

One of the netizens supported Salman Khan and penned, “Rahman literally gave music Salman’s Yuvraaj. They’ve already worked together.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this subtle feud? Let us know.

