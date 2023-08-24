Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the worldwide box office, and its record-breaking spree continues even after 13 days. Recently, the film made a smashing entry in the 500 crore club and now, by keeping its pace intact, the biggie is aiming for much higher goals. The latest target is Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, which will be crossed today itself.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel opened to mixed responses from critics. However, most of the audience got what they were expecting, and the nostalgia factor clicked the right way. As a result, we’ve been flooded with some mind-numbing numbers since the opening day, and the euphoria is refusing to slow down.

After enjoying a 13-day theatrical run, Gadar 2 posted a mammoth total of 410.70 crores nett at the Indian box office, which equals 484.62 crores gross. In overseas too, the film has turned out to be a success as 51 crores gross so far have been accumulated. Combining these gross figures, the collection comes to a gigantic sum of 535.62 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With 535.62 crores gross already, Gadar 2 will be surpassing Sanju (541.76 crores gross) today, and on the third Friday, the lifetime collection of Padmaavat (560 crores gross) is expected to be crossed. After beating Sanju, the Sunny Deol starrer will become the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

