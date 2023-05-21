Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju, which was based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and led by Ranbir Kapoor, received criticism as it hit the big screens in 2018. Co-starring Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma and others in the lead role, the film has turned out to be a box office hit while being mired in several controversies. The film not only opened the gates to debates but was also labelled a film to whitewash Dutt’s Image.

Now in a recent interview, Tanna, revealed that she was jobless for a year after the release of Sanju. Yes, you heard that right! Tanna played the role of Pinky, Sanju’s best friend’s girlfriend, who ends up having a flight with the actor. The actress, who featured in a cameo role, opened up about the projects which never arrived. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Karishma Tanna recalled the time when she was out of work for a good year despite the box office success of Ranbir Kapoor-led Sanju. She recently called it the ‘depressed phase’ of her life as she had a lot of expectations from the industry, not nothing turned fruitful. Speaking about the dark time of her life, Tanna also said she even called up industry people, asking them about her work in Sanju.

Karishma Tanna told Siddharth Kannan, “I thought Sanju, despite the small role, will help me to move forward in life. But, in fact, nothing happened. After the film, whatever response, films or projects I had expected did not arrive. For good seven to eight months or 1 year, I wasn’t working.” Adding, “I had a lot of expectations from the industry that I will get work now (after Sanju). I don’t know, and sometimes you get into the dark hole, (and think) what does life want? What do I do more to showcase my acting?”

“Woh bohot hi mai depressed phase me chali gayi thi (it was a depressed phase). I thought my life is just colourless. I didn’t know what to do with my career. I was messaging people, saying ‘Have you seen Sanju? Did you like my acting?’ My mom is the only one with me. I didn’t feel like telling her because she would be stressed. My mom is sensitive. My friends wouldn’t understand because none are from the industry. I self-motivated myself. Only I know how I have pulled myself up from that phase,” said Karishma Tanna further.

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna married her boyfriend, Varun Bangera.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Tanna’s revelations? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif To Lead A Big Budget Spy Film After Pathaan & Tiger 3? Netizen Reacts, “Make Ranbir Kapoor The Villain & It’s A Sure Shot Blockbuster”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News