Ranbir Kapoor's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

After making a debut in 2007 with Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way in his career. In the journey of 16 years, Ranbir has maintained an impressive success ratio at the box office and has established himself as a Bollywood superstar. Do you want to know how the actor has fared so far? Below is everything you need to read!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Ranbir Kapoor’s box office success ratio: (5 + 0 + 3 + 5)/20 x 100 = 65%
Total releases – 20
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 5
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Raajneeti
Barfi
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Sanju
Hit – 0
Plus – 3
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Wake Up Sid
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Average – 5
Anjaana Anjaani
Roy
Tamasha
Brahmastra
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Flop – 6
Saawariya
Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year
Besharam
Bombay Velvet
Jagga Jasoos
Shamshera
Losing – 1
Rockstar
Overseas Hit – 7
Raajneeti
Barfi
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sanju
Brahmastra
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)
