Ranbir Kapoor's Filmometer & Box Office Worth

After making a debut in 2007 with Saawariya, Ranbir Kapoor has come a long way in his career. In the journey of 16 years, Ranbir has maintained an impressive success ratio at the box office and has established himself as a Bollywood superstar. Do you want to know how the actor has fared so far? Below is everything you need to read!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Ranbir Kapoor’s box office success ratio: (5 + 0 + 3 + 5)/20 x 100 = 65%

Total releases – 20

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 5

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Raajneeti

Barfi

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Sanju

Hit – 0

Plus – 3

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Wake Up Sid

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Average – 5

Anjaana Anjaani

Roy

Tamasha

Brahmastra

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Flop – 6

Saawariya

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Besharam

Bombay Velvet

Jagga Jasoos

Shamshera

Losing – 1

Rockstar

Overseas Hit – 7

Raajneeti

Barfi

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sanju

Brahmastra

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

