After two weeks of Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s dominance, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is now out in theatres to entertain the audience. The actor isn’t having the best of his times, and it seems that this sequel will bring him back into the box office game. Let’s check out how the film fared in advance booking for day 1!

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. While the last one was a complete laugh riot, this one too, seems a fun ride with big names like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani coming on board. All thanks to the goodwill of part 1, there has been a decent pre-release buzz and the same got translated to pre-sales.

Before the first show started, Dream Girl 2 raked in 3.20 crores gross from all across the country through advance booking for day 1. That’s an impressive number, and it includes a ticket count of over 1.10 lakh. The average ticket price is too decent in the range and it will surely help in attracting more footfalls throughout the day.

Surprisingly, Dream Girl 2 has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa by a considerable margin. Released in March, Bholaa was a big film, and it had high ticket rates. Despite that, it had grossed just 2.35 crores through advance booking for opening day.

So, now the stage is set for the film, and one only hopes that the content clicks with the audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

