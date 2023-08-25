After playing in theatres for four weeks, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now netted 147.75 crores at the box office. The film did decently over the weekdays gone by, though the collections went under the 1 crore mark on a daily basis and Thursday numbers came to 55 lakhs.

This weekend, the shows have further reduced (especially at the multiplexes where its target audience lies) due to arrival of Dream Girl 2.

In the last couple of weeks since the arrival of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected 19.24 crores and 7.73 crores respectively. The drops were more than 50% since the competition was way too hot.

That said, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had done its job in the first two weeks so it’s still an achievement that it managed to stand up to the Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers and still brought in around 27 crores. Most of the other films would have in fact totally buckled up to the competition.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will now aim to go past the 150 crores mark this weekend. For that it needs to bring in 2.25 crores between today and Sunday, and though collections will take further dip today, the target audience should come back well in next couple of days. Eventually, it would be looking at a lifetime score of around 155 crores.

