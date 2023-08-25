OMG 2 had a good second week as 41.37 crores came in. The film had scored 85.05 crores in its first week so the drop is just a little over 50%. This is really good because the first week has a big holiday of Independence Day and then the competition right through has been with Gadar 2. Still for the film to drop just around 50% is commendable.

The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer has also achieved another milestone of going past the 125 crores mark. The overall collections stand at 126.42 crores and while 135 crores will certainly be crossed by the close of third weekend, a little more would be added to the total as well. The maximum push it can get this weekend would be beneficial for the film since that would help reduce the margin towards achieving 150 crores lifetime which is going to be its eventual aim.

For director Amit Rai, this is a very good success as well since he started his career with an offbeat Road To Sangam around a decade back and now with his second film he has scored a good success. One now waits to see who helms OMG 3 and ideally it’s announcement should come soon to keep the momentum going.

