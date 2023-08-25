It was a blockbuster second week for Gadar 2 as the film ended up bringing in around 135 crores at the box office. This is, in fact, more than the entire lifetime of all the Bollywood releases of 2023, barring Pathaan, The Kashmir Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Adipurush. That’s tremendous indeed as so much more is yet to come for the film and around 100 crores are expected to be added to its total.

Currently, the Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma film stands at 419.10 crores and by the close of the third weekend, it will cross the 450 crores milestone. In the process, it will also surpass the lifetime score of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (434.70 crores), which should happen by tomorrow morning. Once that happens, it would be the third highest Hindi grosser ever after Pathaan (525 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511 crores), and these are the numbers it’s eventually chasing.

The film is still playing at a very good count of screens in the third week despite OMG 2 still in the running and Dream Girl 2 as the new release. These are the films that are actually targeting multiplex audiences, which means at the single screens, it’s Gadar 2 which is continuing to command supremacy.

All Time Blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

