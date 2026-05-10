Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, witnessed an impressive growth yesterday, on the second Saturday. Coming off the regular drop, the film benefited from the weekend boost. As expected, the majority of the business is driven by the original Marathi version, and that too from Maharashtra alone. At the Indian box office, it has come closer to the 70 crore mark and will soon become the second-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On the second Saturday, day 9, the historical action drama scored an estimated 6 crore. Compared to day 8’s 3.6 crore, it displayed an impressive growth of 66.66%. Overall, it has earned 67.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 79.41 crore gross. Today, on day 10, the film will comfortably cross 70 crore net, becoming the third Marathi film to do so.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.6 crore

Day 9 – 6 crore

Total – 67.3 crore

Soon to become the 2nd highest-grossing Marathi film

With 67.3 crore, Raja Shivaji is currently the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. To claim the second spot, it must overtake Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore), which is just 8.98 crore away. So, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer needs to earn 8.99 crore more to become the second-highest-grossing Marathi film, which is likely to be achieved by the second Monday, day 11.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Raja Shivaji – 67.3 crore (9 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

More about the film

Raja Shivaji marks Riteish Deshmukh’s second directorial venture after Ved. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Genelia Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, Boman Irani, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 75 crore.

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