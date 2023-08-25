Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is gearing up for its release on September 7. But the upcoming month will witness a tsunami after the Atlee film since Prabhas’ Prashanth Neel film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is ready to release on September 29. While both the films have kept the fans on their toes, they have already begun the box office battle with both the films open for advance bookings in the US.

While Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s film commenced a month before its release, Prabhas’ film opened at the ticket window with more than 30+ days remaining until the release. However, the ticket sales for both films have surprised everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest reports suggest that Prabhas has beaten Shah Rukh Khan by a huge margin. With just two days of advance booking in the US, Salaar has already sold tickets worth $232K, while Jawan has sold tickets worth $183K. However, some claimed that the average ticket pricing for both films has a huge difference as well.

While Salaar’s average ticket price is around $28, Jawan has a nominal pricing of $15. Still none can overlook the fact that with almost 15+ days of ticket booking, Jawan has managed to sell around 11.8K tickets while Prabhas’ Salaar seems to destroy the numbers already with a humongous 8.6K tickets selling in just two days.

Jawan is releasing in the US on around 1700+ shows, while Salaar has, till date, managed to gain 643 shows. Even tallying the number of places the films are releasing, Shah Rukh Khan seems to have an edge over Prabhas as the Atlee film is releasing in 407 locations while the Prashanth Neel film has settled with 222 locations in the US.

The buzz for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire definitely seems way more than Atlee‘s SRK starrer. However, Shah Rukh Khan will indeed buck up and rule the Box Office with giant numbers just like he did with Pathaan. Indian Cinema, for sure, is gearing up for a blockbuster month in a few weeks!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Box Office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dream Girl 2 Full Movie Leaked Online, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Is The Next To Fall Prey To Online Piracy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News