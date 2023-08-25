The Kashmir Files emerged victorious at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. While actress Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. Hours after the announcement, actor Anupam Kher took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to react to the good news.

However, apart from expressing his happiness, the 68-year-old actor also mentioned that it would have been great if he would also have won the Best Actor award for this movie. This year, the Best Actor award has been bagged by to Allu Arjun for the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing his thoughts on the microblogging site, Anupam Kher wrote, “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward – Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Par agar saari khwahishein poori ho jaaye to aage kaam karne ka maza aur utsaah kaise aega! Chaliye! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!”

Check the tweet:

NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward – Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this… pic.twitter.com/Sdka6EOJoV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile, director Vivek Agnihotri has also shared his reaction on the National Film Award. He said in a statement, “I am in America and I started receiving calls from my friends from where I came to know that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has won the 69th National Film Awards in the category of National Integration Award. National Award is the prestigious award of India. Since starting I have been saying that The Kashmir Files is not my film and I was the only medium. This award I am dedicating on behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that, in the whole corner of the world the Hindus who are facing terrorism, and this film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them.”

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files, which is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, also starred Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Karan Johar Asking Kriti Sanon If She’s Jealous Of ‘Country’s Best Actor’ Alia Bhatt In An Old Video Goes Viral After Both Share A Trophy At National Film Awards, Netizens React “This Interview P*ssed Me Off…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News