Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, which was one of the most awaited film of the year, was released two weeks ago in theatres. The film opened to blockbuster opening and continues to rake up moolah at the ticket windows. Amidst this veteran action director Sham Kaushal is heaping praises on Sunny Deol. Scroll down to know more

Reflecting on working with Sunny, the veteran action director discussed their creative journey and the conceptualization of the iconic handpump scene that resonated with fans. The ‘handpump’ sequence held significant importance in the original 2001 movie, “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” and has been reprised in the sequel.

During a conversation with India Today, Sham Kaushal mentioned that he crafted the handpump in a manner that gave it a grandeur and presence almost on par with Sunny’s character, Tara Singh. He also characterized Sunny as a composed individual during filming, yet highlighted how he can seamlessly transition into a dynamic persona once the director gives the cue to start filming.

He said, “He is a cool guy, we’d greet each other with a Punjabi jhappi when we’d meet on set. He becomes a different person after start camera action. Otherwise, he is shaant, lagta hai devta ka roop hai. He’s a very sweet person, he behaves in a very unhurried manner, but when he is unleashed on screen, it’s like watching a lion.”

Talking about the handpump scene, Sham Kaushal then said, “It started on the page, with the writing and the direction. But executing it was my responsibility. Even a slight change to the closeups in that sequence would have ruined it. My take on it was this: that the handpump wasn’t a handpump, but an even bigger hero than Sunny Deol had suddenly appeared off-screen behind him. We didn’t immediately reveal who he’d seen out of frame, but made it seem like an even bigger Hulk was standing there. Then we added reactions, built tension, and only then did we reveal the handpump. If we’d revealed the handpump immediately, it wouldn’t have been as fun.”

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal is also father of actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal.

