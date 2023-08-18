Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming show ‘Made in Heaven 2’, has shared an anecdote from the shoot of his debut film ‘Masaan’ which starred Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

The director, while speaking with IANS, shared that the famous scene from the Cannes return ‘Masaan’, in which Vicky’s character says, “Ye saala dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota be (why doesn’t the sorrow end)?”, was improvised by Vicky and that too when he the actor was purposely drunk in line with his character of Deepak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to IANS, Neeraj said, “It was an independent film, we didn’t have much budget so, the controlled conditions on set were very few.”

There’s one shot in the sequence wherein a train in a very shallow depth is passing in the background, and Vicky Kaushal sings the opening lines from the song ‘Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai’.

The director said despite being drunk, Vicky Kaushal improvised on this bit, and it just propelled the whole scene.

Neeraj told IANS: “Vicky was drunk during that scene and he kept saying sorry for his actions although he did nothing wrong. It was a creative call for him to get drunk, and he performed exceptionally well”.

‘Made in Heaven 2‘ is streaming on Prime Video.

Must Read: When Johnny Depp, Way Before Salman Khan, Compared Doing A Photo Shoot To Being R*ped, Years Later Bhai Made A Similar Statement (For Shooting) & Stirred Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News