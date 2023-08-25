Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 – a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, hit screens, and it’s receiving mixed reviews, with a few loving it and others saying it isn’t as good as the first. While the verdict is still pending, we now have come across the news that the film has reportedly been leaked online.

While Ayushmann fans – and those who loved the first part, will be flocking to theatres to see the comedy-drama, the entire film is available for download in HD on several pirated sites. Read on for details.

As reported by ZEE News, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has been leaked online and is available in HD quality for download. As per the report, the full Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed film has been shared online by Torrent websites and other piracy sites just hours after the film hit screens. This leak will surely affect the ensemble film’s box office business, starring Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

While reports are surfacing that Dream Girl 2 has fallen prey to online piracy, yesterday, Dulquer Salmaan’s King Of Kotha was targeted by online pirates. In the recent past, films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, and many more were also leaked.

Check out our detailed review of Dream Girl 2 here (interlink the review here). Giving it 2 stars out of 5, our reviewers noted, “… is one of those sequels that should have been shelved at the concept stage instead of delivering a mildly funny product nowhere near the greatness of its predecessor.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film stars an ensemble cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Bannerjee and Ranjan Raj.

Do you plan on watching Dream Girl 2 in theatres this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

