Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani took the box office by storm, since it hit the big screens. While it continues to collect good numbers despite Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s release in the theatres, the Karan Johar film garnered accolades from audiences and critics after its release. Apart from its gripping plot, it has also made headlines for it peppy music including ‘What Jhumka?’ which has taken the web by storm. Here’s how its OG singer Asha Bhosle has reacted to the same

The song which is crooned by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, is the remake version of 1966’s film Mera Saaya’s song ‘Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein’ originally crooned by the legendary singer. Here’s how the actress has reacted to the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to India Today when Jhumka Gira Re’s OG singer Asha Bhosle was asked about the remix song ‘What Jhumka?’ in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she called out music directors for not being able to bring anything new. She said, “If the music directors had the ability, or the singers, to bring something new… they don’t have the ability, that’s why they are recreating old songs.” Adding, “For example, today ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ is working so well. It has come in a new film. It is an old song.”

Asha Bhosle further added, “These songs have lyrics, singers and music. It’s a combination of everything. And not just that, even the actors. If the cinematographer had not shot the songs well, the picturisation wouldn’t have left an impact. It’s a team effort. That’s how you make a good song.”

“A lot of hard work went into those songs. The lyricist would sit down with the composer. They would discuss every word. Even the biggest lyricists would fight for every word. ‘I don’t want this word, I want that word’. Both sides worked hard,” concludes Asha Bhosle.

Coming back, how many of your agree with Asha Bhosle’s statement on the remix trend? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Craze Is So High That Even Narendra Modi Said “Kewal Tiger Zinda Hai Se Kaam Nahi Chalega” Making Netizens Go “Jo PM Se Promotion Kara De Woh Bhaijaan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News