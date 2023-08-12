Amid the rising anticipation for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire after its action-packed teaser, the fans are eagerly waiting for its release. As the film is coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel who is a name behind the biggest blockbusters like the KGF Chapters 1 & 2, the audience is now eyeing KGF Chapter 3, and glimpses of the same has been revealed by the makers Hombale Films on the first anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2. This has indeed sparked the curiosity to know when the director Prashanth Neel is going to start working on KGF chapter 3 and now we got to hear that the director will get the film on the floors soon before starting the shoot for Salaar 2.

Everyone is well aware of how big the action world of Prashanth Neel is with films like the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The director has indeed developed a whole new KGF universe that is emerging as one of the biggest franchises in the entertainment world. Moreover, as Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is headlining the chatters across, we might get hints about KGF 3 in the film.

As per a source close to the project, “Prashanth Neel to start working on KGF chapter 3 soon before he will start shooting for Salaar 2. The director will soon start giving time to KGF Chapter 3 and will take the film on the floors soon.”

Prashanth Neel has indeed created a whole new universe. One after the other, the director is delivering the action-packed entertainers with KGF and Salaar to the audience. This has indeed left us all in absolute wonder to know more updates about the next big project from the director.

