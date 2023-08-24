Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the film is a sequel to his 2019 film Dream Girl where he played a cross-gender actor who works at a call center. Dream Girl was a super duper hit and collected 139 crores at the Box Office which was a surprise for everyone.

Now, Khurrana is back with the sequel, and owing to the advance booking the film might turn the way Part 1 performed at the box office if all goes well and the film received a great word of mouth. However, recently, part 1 actress Nushratt Bharuccha expressed her disappointment over her friend Raaj Shandilyaa not casting her for the sequel.

While Nushratt, in an interview, confessed, she was hurt when she was not cast in the film. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked the same question in a recent interview. He opened up on why Nushratt was not a part of Dream Girl 2 and defended Ananya Panday’s casting for the film.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Ayushmann said, “This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film. The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable. It was fun working with her and I would love to work with her in the future as well.”

He was also asked about the age gap between him and Ananya Panday, and the actor could not say much. He jokingly said, “Mere se bade bade actors ka age difference aur bhi zyada hai.”

Earlier while speaking to ETimes, Nushratt Bharuccha, actress for Dream Girl, said, “I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer. I don’t know, there is no logic and there is no answer to it. But why didn’t they cast me? I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

For the unversed, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and Anaya Panday along with Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

