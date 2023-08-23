Mahesh Bhatt never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his controversial and brutally honest statements and bold opinions. He recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to meet his daughter Pooja Bhatt and stirred controversy among the show fans for his behaviour with the contestants. Today, we bring you a throwback to when he made Sushmita Sen cry and the news is yet again going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sushmita was last seen in JioCinema’s show ‘Taali’, where she played the role of a transgender and received raving reviews from fans and critics for her performance. She’s one of the most celebrated Bollywood actresses and was crowned as the first Miss Universe from India in 1994.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about the throwback scoop, Sushmita Sen once appeared on Twinkle Khanna’s talk show and opened up about her experience of working with Mahesh Bhatt. The actress said, “I’m doing this mahurat shot, where I pull out my earring and throw it at somebody, and I’m doing it so badly I can’t even begin to tell you. He’s a fabulous director, I’ll give him that, because he broke inhibitions in front of 40 media people, 20 production assistants, publicly attacking me.”

Read the entire conversation on the Reddit thread below:

Reacting to Sushmita Sen’s interview on the platform, a user commented, “Mahesh Bhatt is a pervert who thinks of himself as a creative genius.”

Another user went, “isn’t this,,,workplace harassment?😭”

A third went, “This is horrible to hear. This is abuse in the name of art.”

What are your thoughts on Sushmita Sen‘s opening about her working experience with Mahesh Bhatt back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Sushmita Sen Calls The Reporter’s Comparison To Aishwarya Rai & Priyanka Chopra In An Old Viral Video ‘Disgraceful’ & Reacts, “They Are Asking The Truth, Let Me Give Them…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News