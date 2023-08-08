Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the town ever since it hit Jio Cinemas. Recently, the show grabbed headlines when Bollywood filmmaker and contestant Pooja Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, entered the show during the family week. The filmmaker was criticized after he was seen encountering an awkward moment with contestant Manisha Rani. While the internet has been slamming the filmmaker, former contestant Aashika Bhatia reacted to the same.

For the unversed, the filmmaker was seen planting a kiss on Rani’s hand while rubbing his hand against hers on her thigh. He was slammed by the netizens and called out for his actions on the show. Here’s how Bhatia has reacted to the same.

Aashika Bhatia recently went live on her Instagram, where she addressed fans’ questions about Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, she soon grabbed eyeballs after she was heard saying ‘Mahesh Dalle’ while reacting to Mahesh Bhatt’s out-of-the line interaction with Manisha Rani. While the influencer refrained from saying any other word or sentence about the episode, her Insta Meme reference about the veteran has taken everyone by shock.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile during his appearance in the show, Mahesh Bhatt was seen telling Manisha Rani, “Dekho beta mein tumko salaam karna chahta hoon tumhare safar ke liye. You had started from where and where have you reached now? See from this only you begin to climb the ladder of success and you have that basic ‘goon’. There is so much glamour on your face, plus you have desi vibes and you have a different aura in you. You speak well and have a different personality. So when you work in the TV and cinema industry then it has a sweet and sour journey in your path but I would like to salute you from my heart as you have arrived here from a small village and have made your place here.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aashika Bhatia’s comment on Mahesh Bhatt’s actions? Do let us know.

