Social media sensation Uorfi Javed never misses an opportunity to grab eyeballs with her bold outfits. Be it her outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades, the fashionista pulls off all her DIY outfits pretty well, despite being brutally mocked by trolls, receiving rape and death threats and FIR’s being filed against her.

Now, Uorfi has once again set the internet on fire with her latest bold look. On to the series of new events, Uorfi was spotted as she arrived at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 sets and stunned everyone with her new avatar.

The Bigg Boss fame wore a s*xy black bralette blouse that had nails stitched all over it along with a bold black thigh-high-slit skirt. Uorfi Javed sizzled as she flaunted her hot-toned legs oozing that oomph factor and sensuality. As she entered the Bigg Boss house for the second season, the actress said, “Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! That’s why the theme of recycling is here – just like how I create my stunning outfits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was shared by one of the papparazzi, netizens went bonkers over Uorfi‘s captivating bold look. While some of her fans appreciated her creativity, a certain section of the netizens started trolling her. One user wrote, “Lagta h ye es dunya ki hi nhi hai,” while another said, “Apne dimag k sare screw apne outfit me laga liye”. A third comment read, “Koi gale bhi nhi mil sakta urfi se”.

One netizen commented, “Jisko bhi apne table kursi furniture lohe ke furniture mein screw ki zaroorat hai Woh yahan se le sakta hai paise Bach jayenge”. Another one said, “Porcupine inspired outfit” and another dubbed her “Olx se khareedi hui sasti Ariana Grande”. However, amid all the nasty and sexist remarks, one user commented, “She should be a fashion designer, it would suit her the best i believe…”

Meanwhile, it seems Uorfi is all set to design the finale outfits for her fellow housemates and her fans can’t wait to witness the glamorous finale looks of the participants this year. Before entering the house, Uorfi said that she is supporting Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan.

