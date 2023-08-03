Ananya Panday, who is at present gearing up for her upcoming romantic-comedy ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is making all the heads turn with her latest bikini look from her vacation in Spain. The 24-year-old actress keeps posting her day-to-day updates with her fans and followers on social media, then how can she miss posting about her present holiday?

The young starlet seems to be enjoying herself amid the scenic beauty of Spain and has dropped several photos which have now gone viral on social media. The images undoubtedly prove that the fashionista loves a day by the beach for sure.

Sharing the photographs on her Instagram handle, Ananya captioned the post, “Took the pink theme too seriously”. The photos showed Ananya dressed in a pink bikini with her hair tied in a messy bun. She accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece and a bracelet. The actress carried her sunglasses on her head. Take a look at her bikini photos here.

As soon as she posted the photos, her fans and followers flocked in to shower their love on her. One user wrote, “Such a hottie”. Another commented, “S*xy legs”. However, this latest bikini look of Ananya didn’t go down well with a certain group of the netizens, and they started trolling her.

One user said, “URFI JAVED KI JEROCKX COPY,” while another wrote, “Bas nange hi rehna pasand hai in logo ko”. A third comment read, “Tanning krwa ke kitni gandii lagti ha ye actresses”. One netizen commented, “Naak me kisna pakora bana diye!” Another comment said, “Urfi be like : jaldi waha se hato wo meri jagha hai”.

Some of them even wondered if Aditya Roy Kapur was there along with her. Ananya, who is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, was recently spotted holidaying together in Lisbon, Portugal. A number of photos and videos of the rumoured lovebirds from their romantic holiday had surfaced and went viral on the internet. A few days ago, the duo was also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where the ‘OK Jaanu’ actor was seen hugging Ananya from behind.

On the work front, the trailer of Ananya Panday’s upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ was unveiled by on August 2. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 25.

