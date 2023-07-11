TV’s one of the hottest actress Nia Sharma is often subjected to trolling. Every time she steps out, she makes heads turn with her bold and stunning fashion choices that leave her fans in shock and surprise. Well, her latest outing was no different. The Jamai Raja actress was recently snapped at an event for which she opted for a complete white backless dress which has a deep plunging neckline and frills in the front. She paired her hot top with a red mini-skirt.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her and even compared her to Uorfi Javed. Ever since Uorfi began making headlines owing to her bold fashion choices, she seems to have become netizens’ favourite.

At the recent event, Nia Sharma rounded off her look with a high pony and bronze make-up. She also opted for a matching red sling bag and pumps. As soon as the video surfaced, netizens slammed her for her fashion choices. Reacting to her look, a user wrote, “Sab Uorfi se inspire ho gaye hai.” While another said, “Uorfi ne sub ko bigad rakha hai.”

A third netizen said, “Everyone following urfis footstep,” while the fourth one commented, “She is better than Uorfi, but still people are comparing her with Uorfi I don’t know why……” Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

In March this year, Nia Sharma spoke to Koimoi about being compared to Uorfi Javed and said, “Where I come from and how long I have been there and then the other person wasn’t even… (people) didn’t even know (they) existed. So you (trolls) are making a fool of yourselves of you are putting out such news like that just to be… just to make them readable. And it can’t do that. And I’m not the one to be falling prey to that. I will not let you do that to my name. I have a backing and don’t need any comparisons because this is where I stand. And thanks to everyone who’s trying otherwise.”

Further talking about trolls, she told us, “As for trolling, I’ve not been trolled, I don’t get trolled. I would say now it’s the media that’s hyping things up and writing all (those) sh*tty headlines to catch attention, to catch those eyeballs, and that’s not required. So I’ll not give it to the trolls this time, I would call it bad media handling, bad publication, and bad headline-making, and it’s on you guys (the media) this time. Not the trolls.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Nia Sharma getting trolled? Do let us know.

