Ameesha Patel is all set to make her big screen comeback alongside Sunny Deol with Gadar 2. The film is scheduled to release next month, and its star cast is back in the limelight. Recently, Ameesha made a shocking remark about the OTT medium, which has sparked controversy. Uorfi Javed has now reacted to it.

For the unversed, Ameesha has been in the news for the last few days after she accused Anil Sharma’s production house of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2. Now, the actress is once again grabbing the headlines for negative reasons as her view about the OTT medium is being strongly criticised.

Recently talking to Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel said, “OTT is full of homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you want your kids to watch.”

Reacting to it, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip of Ameesha Patel’s controversial remark. Sharing her views about it, Uorfi took a brutal dig at her. She wrote, “What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person.”

Not just Uorfi Javed but even netizens are expressing displeasure over the remark made by the Gadar 2 actress. Many are bashing her for disrespecting marginalized groups.

