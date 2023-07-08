Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. While both stars rarely collaborated on-screen, off-screen, they share a great bond of friendship. Recently, YouTuber Jaby Koay reveals meeting both superstars and having a drink with them.

In his new Vlog, the Youtuber recalled visiting the Laal Singh Chaddha actor’s house recently and revealed how Salman and Aamir got drunk and had an emotional moment when Salman gave him his lucky bracelet. Scroll down to know more.

Jaby Koay recalled asking Aamir Khan about the bracelet after he spotted the superstar was fumbling with the bracelet and grew annoyed with it. This happened when his daughter Ira challenged him to a push-up competition. The Youtuber then revealed Aamir told him, “I was hanging out with Salman Khan last night, and we were celebrating his movie. He got drunk, and I got drunk and gave it to me. He was like, ‘You’re my bro. We’ve known each other for such a long time, never taking this off. Here, you can have it.’”

Jaby Koay said that when Aamir woke up the next morning and saw the bracelet on his wrist, he said, “Oh sh*t.” Aamir told him, “’ I’m going back to Salman’s place tonight because I am not going to be responsible for losing this thing.’”

For the unversed, this was at a time when Aamir was seen wearing Salman’s Firoza bracelet at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s annual Eid party. Salman had shared a selfie of the two of them together on social media as well. Fans on the internet were delighted when Salman decided to pass on his lucky charm to Aamir.

In an old video, Salman Khan was heard explaining about the bracelet, “This stone is called Feroza. Apparently, there are only two living stones. And one is Greek, and one is Feroza. This is the turquoise. And what happened with this if there’s any negativity coming on to you. First, this takes it. It gets veins in them, and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

