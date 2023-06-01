Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the film Loveyatri opposite debutant Warina Hussain. Since then, he has been a part of a few projects, but he rose to fame after portraying a gangster’s role in Antim starring Salman Khan. The superstar has favoured Aayush a lot of times as he has married Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and that triggered the audience to troll the actor every now and then.

Being a part of the Khan family has brought a lot of negative impacts on Aayush’s life. Not only him but Arpita Khan has also been trolled by the haters. Now, in an interview, the actor opened up about it and slammed the trolls. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

In a conversation with the Bombay Times, Aayush Sharma shared, “Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it.”

While explaining how haters trolled him for being Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and claimed false reports about him, Aayush Sharma said, “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is.”

On the work front, Aayush Sharma is gearing up for his upcoming project Ruslaan, which is heading for a 2023 release. However, amid all this, the film has already been sued for copying a South movie.

What are your thoughts about Aayush Sharma’s opinion about getting trolled for being Salman Khan’s brother-in-law?

