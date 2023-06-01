Disha Patani is one Bollywood actress that can give international models a run for their money. The actress never misses an opportunity to make headlines for her impeccable style, and we love her chic fashion sense. Earlier today, Disha was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and like always, she brought her fashionable A-game and looked glamorous in a white t-shirt that she paired with parachute pants, and we are obsessing over her s*xy sunglasses. While we loved her uber-cool outfit, netizens trolled her on social media; scroll below to take a look at her video.

Disha is hugely popular among fans, with over 57 million followers on Instagram. And she’s probably one actress who can also give tough competition to Gen Z millennials and models regarding her fashion and style.

Earlier today, Disha Patani appeared at the Mumbai airport in casual attire with a white t-shirt that she paired with pastel blue coloured parachute pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of s*xy sunglasses; we would want to steal it from her.

She kept her tresses open and gracefully posed for the paps as she made her way to the airport. Take a look at Disha Patani’s video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Acting ke alawa sbkuch kr leti hai ye”

Another user commented, “Ek to chashma pura utar hi lo ya phir pura pehen hi lo didi😬😬”

A third user commented, “Na chashma sambhal rha h Na baal😂”

A fourth user commented, “Always confused expressions.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Disha Patani for her latest outing in the city? Tell us in the comments below.

