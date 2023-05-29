Ever since Disha Patani debuted in Bollywood with MS Dhoni opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, she has been the IT girl of the industry. Her oomph factor in her looks, walk and style was enough to woo the audience, and she is still doing what she does best – honing her fashion skills.

From attending events to red carpets to usual dinner dates and brunch outings, Disha has always put on her best fashion self to mesmerise her massive fanbase. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced brutal backlash because of her HAWT and s*xy fashion choices. But she has never paid heed to any of that. Keep scrolling to check out her recent look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disha Patani might not have given many box office hits, but she has never gone wrong with sartorial choices. Disha recently appeared to celebrate the Herculean success of winning 8 Guinness World Records by Shiv Narayan Jewellers for their gorgeous jewellery collection in Hyderabad, looking scintillating as ever.

A few hours back, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In the photos, Disha can be seen wearing a shimmery sheer black corset gown with thigh-high slit detailing and a deep sweetheart neckline with noodle straps through which she flaunted her busty cle*vage like a pro. The bodycon outfit by Tarun Tahiliani hugged her figure so beautifully that it gave an edge to her whole look.

Here are the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani opted for a diamond-clad neckline and wore a layered neckpiece. And a woman never goes wrong with diamonds. For makeup, Disha wanted a dewy look and with a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes and plumpy pink glossy lips- she completed the look. Her hairstylist kept her voluptuous hair bouncy and in soft curls.

We are in love with Disha Patani’s look. What about you? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Dons A See-Through White Linen Shirt & Here Are 4 Ways To Style It Without Getting Burned Out In This Heat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News