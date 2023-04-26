Nargis Fakhri is an American actress, model who has primarily worked in the Hindi film industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor 2011 romantic drama Rockstar. Post this Imtiaz Ali masterpiece, she featured in the political thriller Madras Cafe, and comedies like Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. While he acting is commendable, her fashion sense has a fanbase of its own!

From sheer anarkalis to decadent lehengas, Nargis has favoured a variety of Indian ensembles whenever the occasion calls for it. Scroll below to check 5 time the actress slayed in traditional attires.

In this desi look, Nargis Fakhri dazzles in a floral tulle anarkali that features multi-coloured aari thread work, sequins, crystals, and kundan details, from Tarun Tahiliani’s Sheer Summer Bridal Collection.

Here, Nargis Fakhri proves that ethnic wear can look sharp in this cowl kurta and cape from Zellij by Esha Amiin Label.

The ‘Rockstar‘ actress dazzles in a Mrunalini Rao zardozi embroidered organza cape paired with leaf printed chiffon skirt and embellished blouse.

Talk about decadent lehengas she wore a Bhumika Grover multi tonal pastel gota lehanga with cutwork choli.

Nargis looks mesmerising in an ivory and gold cutwork classic lehanga by Bhumika Grover.

Which traditional look of Nargis Fakhri do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

