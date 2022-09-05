Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri owns a huge fandom since she made her debut in the Bollywood industry. The diva has us completely mesmerized with her beauty on screen. Not just that, she speaks up her mind during media interactions, also something quite attention-grabbing and is something very rare to find in the media industry.

Each time an actress works with an actor, the media often finds a way to link the two. Such a similar situation took place with Nargis too and the actress has now finally decided to open up about how the media wrote false things about her and pictured her as someone who dated every guy in the B-town. Not just this the actress also revealed the media also ended up labelling her a ‘lesbian’. Read on.

During her recent conversation with Brut India, when Nargis Fakhri was asked to share the best and worst time in India and Bollywood, the actress revealed a disturbing incident where a journalist had written ‘she (Nargis) was waiting to turn lesbian’ about her in a paper. She said, “Everyday there was a new guy I was with in the paper. But the funny thing was that this lady journalist came up to me at an event and said ‘Oh hi Nargis. So nice to meet you. So tell me how it does it feel to be with all the B-town stars?’ And the way she said it was insinuating that I am dating them.”

During the conversation, Nargis Fakhri added, “I got very offended and I said, ‘Well, I’m just waiting for you guys to turn me into a lesbian.’ And, the connotation was that ‘you’ve made me date every dude in the newspaper already and there are no more guys for me to be with. So, I am waiting for you to put me with a woman’.”

“But she obviously didn’t get the joke because she looked at me and nodded and walked away. There was a headline that came out later that said, Nargis Fakhri waiting to turn into a lesbian,” The Rockstar fame concluded.

What are your thoughts on Nargis Fakhri’s media experience during her early days in Bollywood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

