Who doesn’t know Kangana Ranaut? However, apart from her professional career, the Bollywood actress now mostly gets into controversies and leads the headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time, Kangana Ranaut is on the news for taking a dig at Mahesh Bhatt.

Advertisement

Ever since Kangana opened accounts on social media platforms, she has been sharing her opinions which landed her into a lot of trouble.

Advertisement

A while back, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a small clip of Mahesh Bhatt through a series of stories pinpointing him in them. In a report of ANI, we found a series of stories and on top of one of the posts, she wrote, “Mahesh ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence”. However, in the next slide, she mentioned that Mahesh has converted to another religion to marry Soni Razdan.

Kangana Ranaut further wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?” And finally, in the last slide, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion, when he has converted…”

However, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has targeted the Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In 2020, when Kangana had turned down Pooja Bhatt’s film, she had accused Mahesh Bhatt for nearly assaulting her. Another time, she had put Alia Bhatt at the centre of her jibe before the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She had indirectly called Alia ‘daddy’s angel’ and Mahesh ‘movie mafia’.

Well, it was Mahesh Bhatt with whom Kangana had stepped her foot in Bollywood with the film Gangster in 2006. What are your thoughts about her opinion? Let us know!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Mahesh Bhatt Was Horrified Seeing Parveen Babi With A Kitchen Knife, Dressed In Film Costume: “I Saw Her Mother Look Helplessly At Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram