Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally got married last week after months of speculations. Post their wedding they shared lovely pictures from the wedding day. Among all the pictures, a picture of Kapoor hugging Mahesh Bhatt is getting so much love. Meanwhile, a netizen dug out the filmmaker’s old interview where he can be seen calling his son-in-law, a ladies’ man. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Instead of getting hitched in a lavish place, Ranbir and Alia chose to get married in their home. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a clip from the 2014 episode of Koffee With Karan was shared on Reddit, when Mahesh Bhatt appeared on the show along with his nephew and actor Emraan Hashmi. In the episode, the filmmaker spoke about a lot of interesting things; even Emraan too went all out and made the episode a lot spicier. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked the filmmaker about his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor.

Everyone is aware of the straightforward nature of Mahesh Bhatt; similarly, during the rapid-fire round, the filmmaker called Ranbir Kapoor a ladies’ man, Barfi an overrated film, while he claimed that he wanted to walk out of Rockstar.

During the same interview, when Karan Johar asked Bhatt about Alia’s love life, he joked that no one should think about dating his daughter and said, “I will keep her locked.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt recently shared an adorable picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hugging. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

On the work front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started working on their respective projects a day after their wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, the newly wedded couple will be seen together in Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on September 09, 2022.

Must Read: Ayushmann Khurrana To Portray An Undercover Cop For the First Time In ‘Anek’ Describe Joshua As “Street Smart & Intelligent”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube