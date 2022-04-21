Actress Aakanksha Singh, who will be seen in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34′, reveals how she was injured on the sets of the movie.

Ajay along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar will be appearing as celebrity guests on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

During a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Aakanksha Singh recalls: “Post shoot, when I headed towards my vanity and stepped down to sit in my car, I was wearing normal slippers.”

“The moment I was about to climb down the footpath, I twisted my foot. That’s how I got a fracture which was nothing serious,” Aakanksha Singh added.

Ajay then adds how Big B, gifted his co-actor Akanksha a buggie to travel across the set.

The upcoming thriller movie ‘Runway 34’ is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It features Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

