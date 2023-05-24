Aditi Rao Hydari is currently living her fairytale moment in Cannes. After winning hearts last year, the actress is indeed one of the best dressed Indians in France this year. Read on to check Aditi’s latest pick for Cannes Film Festival that you would not want to miss.

After making her acting debut with the 2006 Malayalam movie Prajapathi, the actress began her journey in Bollywood in 2011. The actress was last seen in the web series, Taj: Divided by Blood.

Its finally time! Aditi Rao Hydari who was one of the best dressed at Cannes in 2022 is back again this year. Via her Instagram handle, Aditi has been keeping her fans updated about her time in Cannes. As she got ready for another red carpet, the actress took away breaths with her stunning pictures.

Aditi Rao Hydari recently slipped in a stunning powder blue dress by Oscar de la Renta. The strapless gown featured a nude stone-studded top with a sweetheart neckline. The bottom part of the dress featured a high-low balloon skirt with a huge bow-like detail on its side.

The actress’ subtle eye makeup and dainty jewellery pieces add the elegance to the look which she completed with a pair of white heels. This look has already made it to internet’s favorite one from Cannes. Her candid carousel mood makes a perfect vintage escapade dating back in time.

