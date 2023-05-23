Maleesha Kharwa, the 15-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Dharavi Slum, has won hearts on the internet by becoming a stunning model. She is currently grabbing headlines owing to her modelling assignments. Moreover, Maleesha recently scripted history as she became the face of the luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials’ new campaign The Yuvati Collection.

The beginning of Maleesha’s journey goes back to 2020 when Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman discovered her in Mumbai. He later set up a Go Fund Me page for her, through which she received a lot of recognition.

Today, Maleesha Kharwa enjoys a massive following of 23.8 lakhs on Instagram. She has done some tremendous work in the field of modelling at a very early age and yet has not forgotten her roots. Apart from her modelling gigs, Maleesha has also starred in a YouTube short feature film titled Live Your Fairytale.

Through the years, Maleesha has done some stunning photoshoots flaunting her brown skin and sharp looks. She once experimented with a glittery eye makeup look and nailed it without effort. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maleesha Kharwa (@maleeshakharwa)

She soon became the face on the cover pages of various magazines, including Peacock, Cosmopolitan and more. With modelling, the 15-year-old has changed not only her life but also the unrealistic beauty standards that many influencers and models have set over the years. In her various interviews, Maleesha has often slammed beauty standards set by the industry and mentioned how she does not see people’s colour (complexion) but their hearts. She is truly inspiring, and we cannot agree more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maleesha Kharwa (@maleeshakharwa)

With her simplicity and confidence, Maleesha can win anyone’s heart, and there is no doubt about that. She has keen interest in modelling and aspires to inspire many girls like her to follow their dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maleesha Kharwa (@maleeshakharwa)

As she recently went viral with her face on Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati Collection, a clip from April 4 is making rounds on the internet. The video captures Maleesha Kharwa’s reaction to seeing her face in Forest Essentials’ store. Check it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @forestessentials

Maleesha’s inspiring story is a reminder that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.

