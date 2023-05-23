Kangana Ranaut is known for her sword-like tongue; the actress never minces her words when it comes to expressing her opinions like a boss. The Queen actress has an opinion on everything. Be it taking savage digs on her contemporaries to even sharing her political ideologies without any fear, she knows when to speak up. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kangana got into an ugly war of words with political leader Sanjay Raut, and later, the latter called her a mental case. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kangana Ranaut reportedly once said that she was more scared of Mumbai police than the mafia goons and went on to compare Mumbai to PoK. Later, she even asked for security from the centre and Himachal Pradesh government. Notably, all this happened after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and when his death was being investigated. Her statement had received a lot flak and it was political leader Sanjay Raut, who bashed her for the choices of her words.

In a conversation with India Today TV, Sanjay Raut had called out Kangana Ranaut for the choices of her words and had said, “Kangana Ranaut is a mental case. She is spitting in the plate she eats from. There are some political parties supporting her. Let her go to PoK. The government should fund for her two-day visit to PoK. If the government does not, we are ready to bear the cost for her trip to PoK. Also, our government says that PoK is our part. So, what she is talking about. [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi Saheb has carried out surgical strikes in PoK. So, which side Kangana stands? Is she on the terrorist’s side? What is her mental state?”

The furious political leader had further added, “The language this woman uses, we will not use. We respect women. And we will see… She has insulted Maharashtra and the Mumbai police. If she is bringing security from Himachal Pradesh police, let her bring, it is their responsibility. We never had personal enmity with her. Nobody should talk in such a way.”

He had even questioned Kangana Ranaut for tarnishing the image of the city that gave everything to her. Sanjay even clarified he had not not given any threat to her.

