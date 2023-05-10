The arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan has created unrest in Pakistan and has triggered violent protests all across the nation. As visuals surfaced on social media, the government blocked internet services. Amid all the chaos and disorder, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari blamed PM Narendra Modi for the unrest in neighbouring country. She tweeted that she wants to file a complaint against him and also mentioned the Delhi police in it. Now, Delhi police has responded to her on Twitter and asked how she is posting on social media when internet services are blocked in the country. Scroll below to read the details!

The Pakistani actress had posted a tweet and wrote that she wanted to file a complaint against India’s Prime Minister for spreading chaos and terrorism in her country. She had asked for the online link to the Delhi police. Her tweet grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and now, Delhi Police has also given a savage response to the actress.

As soon as the tweet of Sehar Shinwarni against Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into the notice of Delhi Police, they were quick to respond. They replied her with a question and wrote, “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country.”

Check out the tweet below:

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

Notably, the actress also asked for the UN intervention in the case and blamed India and PM Narendra Modi for trying to escalate tension in her home country.

For the unversed, Reuters reported that Pakistani’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest by anti -corruption came just a day after the military rebuked him for constantly accusing a senio officer for planning his assassination with the help of armed forces chief. As per reports, the violent protests have so far left 12 people injured.

What are your thoughts on Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pakistan’s current situation? Let us know in the comment section below!

