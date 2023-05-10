Bollywood has given many hit onscreen couples to the audience, and over the years, we have seen many actors romancing much younger actresses in the films, and everyone is totally okay with the idea, however, actresses romancing younger actors is not a widely accepted idea. Once, Sonakshi Sinha was asked why it is odd to see Madhuri Dixit romancing Ishaan Khatter and why not Salman Khan romancing a 21- year -old and her reaction is proof how deeply s*xism is rooted in our society. Scroll below to read the scoop!

After the trailer release of Dabangg 3, the Noor actress was asked about her thoughts on the growing age difference among male and female actors. The question left the actress confused, and her response garnered mixed response from the netizens.

During a conversation with The Quint back in 2019, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the age gaps between onscreen couples. The journalist cited the example of Salman Khan romancing a 21 -year -old, the actress was asked about her thoughts on if roles were reversed and a senior actress like Madhuri Dixit romanced Ishaan Khatter. Her question left the actress completely clueless.

Answering the journalist’s question, Sonakshi Sinha was quick to reply and said, “Oh wow! If you put it that way, would you want to see Madhuri Dixit romancing an Ishaan Khatter?” When the interviewer answered in the affirmative, the Kalank actress said, “That’s a bit… I don’t know. That’s a bit odd.” The actress was then questioned why it is odd by the journalist; the actress further added, “I don’t know, actually. I have not thought of it that way.”

The old video was recently doing rounds on the internet, and netizens were quick to react and gave mixed reactions to her views and many praised the journalist for having b*lls to ask that question.

One the users wrote, “She obviously doesn’t know… poor thing had never been taught that to think that much…”

“Kareena was right when she said she sees Sonakshi as a housewife.”

“S*xism.”

“Lmao her reaction say it all.”

“Face of realisation.”

“Oh god just look whom you are asking feminism question, sis is stupid.”

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Sonakshi Sinha? Let us know in the comment section below!

