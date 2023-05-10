After a long gap, the glamorous veteran actress Ayesha Jhulka made a comeback with OTT. She was last seen in Tanuja Chandra’s series Hush Hush in 2022, and now she is recently seen in the web series Happy Family Conditions Apply. After becoming an actress, Ayesha left the film industry mid-way. Now, in a recent interview, the diva opened up about the reason behind her quitting movies and talked in depth. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Ayesha made quite a name in the industry after her hit films like Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Himmatwala, among many others. However, now, the actress claimed that most of her roles were similar to one another as she only had to portray ‘glam girl’ image.

In an interview with The Times of India, Ayesha Jhulka calls her quitting decision to be ‘conscious’ and shared what made her think to leave the industry. Jhulka said, “It (her break from acting) was a conscious choice. I felt that if I associate myself with a project, I should be able to add value to it. But that can only happen if I am given a chance to perform. If that was not happening and I was being treated as a prop in a project, then it was not really worth my time.”

“So I had to put an end to those roles. Every actress wants an upgrade, wants to be known for her acting skills and not just as a glam girl. I wanted that too…. When I joined the Hindi film industry, while the characters I played had different names, they were almost similar,” Ayesha Jhulka added.

Ayesha further went into the conversation and revealed, “I had nothing against what was being offered to me, but I felt I was doing the same kind of films, I had to be a clotheshorse, do the typical song-dance routine, get romanced by the hero and look beautiful. Being a glam girl is fine when you are a newcomer, but as you grow in the profession, you also want to be known for your acting chops. The cinema I was doing no longer satisfied me, I was hungry work that tapped my potential and that wasn’t happening. Taking a break from acting and devoting my energies elsewhere made sense.”

Well, do you think Bollywood still continues to portray glam girl images the way Ayesha Jhulka had to work in those days?

