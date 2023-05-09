Anurag Kashyap has often been in the news for his controversial movies. While he enjoys making a different kind of genre altogether, he often makes headlines for his differences with his colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Kashyap in Gangs Of Wasseypur, recently opened up about his relationship with the filmmaker and called him a stuck bone in the throat. Mishra rose to fame with Kashyap’s Gulaal and GOW.

Despite working together, the actor and director don’t seem to get along as Mishra calls it difficult to converse with the filmmaker. In his latest interview, he said that his relationship with Kashyap is such that even if they meet after years they don’t have much to talk about. Scroll down for more details.

Piyush Mishra told The Lallantop, “If nobody has been arrested after 15 days on an Anurag Kashyap shoot, I get withdrawal symptoms. He loves shooting without permission. Every time, the police comes and arrests a few people. My relationship with him is such that we meet after a few years, but we run out of things to talk about after 15 minutes. We have a coffee and cigarette, and our relationship ends.”

“I run out of things to say, he runs out of things to say, so the conversation ends. Our thoughts don’t match, our political views don’t match, our ethical views don’t match. Our emotional views are the same though. He’s like this bone, stuck in my throat. I can’t swallow it, and I can’t spit it out. That’s our relationship. I can’t sit with him for too long. We don’t have anything to talk about. He’s a cinema buff, and I don’t watch films. What shall I speak to him about?” said the actor further.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Piyush Mishra also revealed that he was approached for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and later got to know what Salman Khan was born with that.

