The controversy around Vipul Shah’s latest release ‘The Kerala Story’, which started before its release, doesn’t seem to die. While the film is banned in many parts of India, many are expressing their disappointment on social media. One of which is filmmaker and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. Recently, the actor took to Twitter to condemn the film’s banning, which was slammed by self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK).

Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from calling a spade a spade on social media. His last film, The Kashmir Files, which courted controversy not once but many times, continues to be called a propaganda film. Based on the life of Kashmiri Pandit’s exodus, the film was a box office hit..

Advertisement

Advertisement

This morning, slamming Vivek Agnihotri KRK called him the ‘most frustrated person in Bollywood’ He Tweeted, “This guy @vivekagnihotri is most frustrated person in Bollywood. He made all crap films in his life, so Bollywood didn’t recognise him as a big director. And After film #KashmirFiles also Bollywood ppl are not ready to give him any BHAAO! So he has become more frustrated.”

KRK further wrote, “I have learned lots from propaganda films #Uri #TheKashmirfiles and #TheKeralastory, so I will make #DeshDrohi2 the Gujarat files. I will show in the film that Muslims were fully responsible for Gujarat riots n Muslims only did each n everything wrong. It will be a blockbuster!”

I have learned lots from propaganda films #Uri #TheKashmirfiles and #TheKeralastory, so I will make #DeshDrohi2 the Gujarat files. I will show in the film that Muslims were fully responsible for Gujarat riots n Muslims only did each n every thing wrong. It will be a blockbuster! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2023

This guy @vivekagnihotri is most frustrated person in the Bollywood. He made all crap films in his life, so Bollywood didn’t recognise him as a big director. And After film #KashmirFiles also Bollywood ppl are not ready to give him any BHAAO! So he has become more frustrated.🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2023

KRK also re-tweeted Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘short story of a storyteller’ Tweet and wrote, “Bhai you have understood that how to earn ₹500Cr in Budhapa. Politicians will keep fighting and you will earn millions of rupees by propaganda. You are clever and brilliant bro.”

Bhai you have understood that how to earn ₹500Cr in Budhapa. Politicians will keep fighting and you will earn millions of rupees by propaganda. You are clever and brilliant bro. https://t.co/DduDuu7T9R — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2023

Recently, Shabana Azmi was seen comparing the banning of ‘The Kerala Story’ to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which received strong criticism from many.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She “Fell Down On Her B*tt” At The Love Again Premiere, But What Happened Next Should Be A Lesson For The Bollywood Paparazzi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News