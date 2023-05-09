Om Raut’s Adipurush – starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal, has been in the news for quite some time now. After being announced in August 2020 and a teaser being released on October 2. 2022, the much-awaited trailer has just been released. Yes, the trailer is out, and fans have taken to social media and revealed what they think of it.

The 3-minute, 19-second video follows Raghava (Ram), Janaki (Sita) and Lakshmana’s Vanvas, Ravana abducting Sita, and Raghava, Lakshmana and Hanuman’s army travelling to Lanka to rescue her. With music by Ajay–Atul, the over ₹700 crore budgeted film was initially trolled for its VFX (upon the teaser’s release). Read on to know what fans think of it now!

While some fans praise Om Raut’s Adipurush, others have taken to Twitter to troll the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Below are some of the tweets/reactions they have shared.

Trolling Adipurush, one simply wrote, “Looks Disappointed 👎🏻” Another added, “Only the Ramayan story is the positive & selling point of #Adipurush Don’t know why but this movie failed to excite the movie lover in me Negatives: Supporting cast Cartoonish look” A third – taking the neutral ground, noted, “Better than teaser, mediocrity main fass kar reh gayi just like brahmastra and pathan.”

Another noted, “Just want to say that it was a marketing strategy of Adipurush to give a bad trailer before hand so that people will talk about it and now give a really good trailer !!!” A fifth noted, “Doesn’t care about looks but #AdipurushTrailer is 🔥🔥 specially the Hindi dubbing & visuals.”

Better than teaser, mediocrity main fass kar reh gayi just like brahmastra and pathan. — Maya Bzaar (@MayaBzaar) May 9, 2023

Just want to say that it was a marketing strategy of Adipurush to give a bad trailer before hand so that people will talk about it and now give a really good trailer !!!#AdipurushTrailer #KritiSanon #Prabhas𓃵 — Aishwarya 🐥 (@ASmartCivilian) May 9, 2023

Taking about the Adipurush’s VFX, one noted, “Logo ko VFX se gyada bhavna jaruri hai agar ye movie us bhavna ko ache se nikal Patti hai movie dekhne ke baad bhar ate samay to ye movie Ramji ke naam par chal sakti hai ayesa mughe lagta hai.” Another joked, “Father’s while their kids watching movie in theatres : #AdipurushTrailer”

A third added, “This is a good trailer cut Better than teaser. Sharad Kelkar’s powerful voice & Ajay-Atul’s score biggest plus. A smart move not showing the criticised shots in teaser! Can work big time at box office!” Another added, “How smartly they have hidden Saif’s look after heavy criticism last time. #AdipurushTrailer is just a bad attempt to spoil the cult classic memory of Ramanand Sagars #Ramayana. Not just Mughal like Ravan, even Laxman, Hanuman too are not looking good & expressions less Sita.”

Father's while their kids watching movie in theatres : #AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/ksvzVQm2mh — SAI (@Sai_0797) May 9, 2023

How smartly they have hidden Saif’s look after heavy criticism last time. #AdipurushTrailer is just a bad attempt to spoil the cult classic memory of Ramanand Sagars #Ramayana. Not just Mughal like Ravan, even Laxman, Hanuman too are not looking good & expressions less Sita. — Himanshu Sharma (@shrmahimanshu) May 9, 2023

Logo ko VFX se gyada bhavna jaruri hai agar ye movie us bhavna ko ache se nikal Patti hai movie dekhne ke baad bhar ate samay to ye movie Ramji ke naam par chal sakti hai ayesa mughe lagta hai.#AdipurushTrailer #JaiShriRam — sunny Yadav (@sunnyx1024) May 9, 2023

No one can telll mythological stories better than SSR#AdipurushTrailer — Vj ↔⚫↔ (@VijayganeshVij3) May 9, 2023

Praising Adipurush, one noted, “1000cr loading 👌👌👌” Another added, “Dialogues Music Vfx All set 🎯” One more noted, “So much detail in this movie. Every scene is inspired by Lord Ramayana! Really impressed.. Visuals are looking good!! Deserves to be a sucessful film in box office now! Jai Shree Ram ❤️🙏🏼” One more added, “Much Much Much Better Than Teaser>>>🔥🔥 Prabhas Come Back Feels🔥”

So much detail in this movie. Every scene is inspired by Lord Ramayana! Really impressed.. Visuals are looking good!! Deserves to be a sucessful film in box office now!

Jai Shree Ram ❤️🙏🏼#AdipurushTrailer — Shiva ᵃⁿⁱᵐᵃˡ (@shivanamah_08) May 9, 2023

Much Much Much Better Than Teaser>>>🔥🔥

Prabhas Come Back Feels🔥#AdipurushTrailer pic.twitter.com/jH7O0aVVIz — mbvajrang (@UrsVajrang) May 9, 2023

Om Raut’s Adipurush is based on the epic mythological tale Ramayana and sees Prabhas play Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita aka Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman Shesh and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Lankesh Ravana. The film also stars Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles.

The film was initially supposed to release in January this year, but it was delayed due to severe online trolling and criticism following a teaser release last year. The film is now slated to release on June 16, 2023, in 3D, simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Adipurush’s trailer.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

