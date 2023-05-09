Kareena Kapoor shared her first-ever shot with Abhishek Bachchan. The duo starred in Refugee (2000) and shared a special bond until the actor began dating his sister Karisma Kapoor. Things went south after their breakup, and Bebo refused to share the screen with the actor. But remember when rumours around a tiff with Aishwarya Rai made the actress break the silence and set records straight? Scroll below for all the details.

Even filmmaker Suneel Darshan had previously commented on the relationship between Karisma and Abhishek and questioned whether they were made for each other. The duo starred together in Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya and even got engaged but as the saying goes, they weren’t destined to be. Junior Bachchan eventually settled with Aishwarya Rai while Kapoor got married to (now ex-husband) Sanjay Kapur.

During a conversation with Rajeev Masand in 2009, Kareena Kapoor broke her silence about her fallout with Abhishek Bachchan. She said, “I have always maintained that Abhishek is the first actor with whom I gave my first shot. To me, he holds a very special place in my heart that no actor and no person can ever take. When I look at him, I look at him with pride, joy and with happiness. It’s sad things went sour.”

Kareena Kapoor also clarified that just like Abhishek Bachchan, she isn’t willing to share screen space in future projects. “If he chooses not to do a film with me, it’s vice versa because I understand the comfort levels will not be the same, likewise from my side as well. I think people should respect that,” she added.

During the conversation, Bebo was also asked if she had any issues with Aishwarya Rai, who married Abhishek in 2007. To this, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress responded, “There was never a problem with Aish. In fact, she is lovely and whenever we have met she has always spoken to me, in fact, she speaks highly of me, I have read so many interviews of her, why should there be a problem?”

