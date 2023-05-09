Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha are all set to get engaged on Saturday, May 13.

A source told IANS: “It (the engagement) is happening. She is getting engaged on Saturday, 13th. The engagement preps are on. Parineeti has already left for Delhi.”

The couple were recently spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. A video was shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport. From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill.

The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai where she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others. Parineeti was supposed to do Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor but she walked out of the film for Imtiaz Ali’s next.

