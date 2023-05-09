Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted in New York City promoting her rom-com Love Again. She was a vision in white as she walked down the streets of NYC. Priyanka took over the internet like a queen in her white breezy backless gown with a plunging neckline. However, fans are still not over her look from the premiere of the film where she donned a beautiful denim gown. She looked flawless in the fainted off-shoulder piece with the prettiest bow at the back.

The bottom of the gown was more attractive with a detailed mermaid tail and the actress looked magical and straight out of a Disney princess movie. However, the Citadel actress fell during the red carpet of the Love Again premiere and what followed after is a heartwarming story that everyone should and must listen. Scroll down to read her revelation.

During one of her appearances at a chat show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed how she managed her disastrous fall on the red carpet. PeeCee appeared on the show The View and narrated the tale, I haven’t talked about this, because I try to look for this thing every day on social media. I was wearing high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did. The red carpet is full of press people. Everyone is taking pictures. Fans. I fell on the carpet, on my shoes.”

This was a shocking revelation that none could believe since it never came out in the press. The Quantico actor further revealed, “I fell down all the way to my b*tt. I’ve never seen this happen in my 23-year career. Everyone put the cameras down and they said don’t worry about it, take your time. I was mortified for a second. They were, like, you’re always so nice, we got this…up to now, there’s no clip of me falling.”

Even netizens were happy and surprised on hearing this adorable story. “Wow, the press didn’t capture that fall. So happy to know”, wrote one user. Another comment read, “TRUE TESTAMENT OF CIVILITY,(you fell in those tall heels.!) FOR A REALLY LOVELY LADY.PRIYANKA.” One more user pointed out how people will now search for the video. The user wrote, “That’s amazing they love her. they’re gonna search for the video and hope they don’t find it.”

One more user revealed that the video was indeed there but was taken down. “Did you Watch the video? I read somewhere it was there and then it was taken down! For sure such a gesture from everyone”, read the comment.

You can see Priyanka Chopra Jonas narrating the tale here. ?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

On the work front, the Citadel actress will next start shooting for Heads of State starring Irdris Elba and John Cena. She is expected to make a comeback in the Indian film industry very soon. If things go as planned, Priyanka might join Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for an all-girls adventure road trip titled Jee Le Zara helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

