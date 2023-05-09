Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and has done commendable work over the years. She often makes headlines for her down-to-earth nature with fans and colleagues in the industry, and we love her simplicity. Today, we bring you a throwback video of the actress where she flaunted her American accent while promoting ‘Chhichhore’, and you would get emotional looking at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s reaction to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those who don’t know, Shraddha can do multiple accents and recently, Netflix India shared a video where she did American, French and British accents with finesse. Now talking about the throwback video, it was during Chhichhore’s cast talking with comedian Zakir Khan, and it’s a very insightful interview to watch.

An Instagram fan page dedicated to Shraddha Kapoor shared the clip on the platform where the actress can be seen talking about faking her American accent when she shifted to Boston for further studies back in the day.

The fan page shared it with a caption that read, “Sushant‘s expression says it all 🤭❤”. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHRADDHA KAPOOR FANPAGE🤍✨ (@shraddhakapoorxcafe)

Did y’all notice how Sushant Singh Rajput added, “ye bohot achha karti hai…” completing Shraddha Kapoor’s American accent.

Take a look at the some of the fan reactions below:

“Sushant looked so happy yet something seemed to be missing”

“ Bahoot acha karti hai” that shows how much they knows each other…”

“Sushant and Shraddha are so down to earth people ❤️”

“She’s so calm and down to earth person love her❤️”

What are your thoughts on SSR hyping Shraddha Kapoor for her American accent during an interview? Tell us in the space below.

